Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack

08-05-2025 | 12:33
Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami warned on Thursday that any attack by the United States or Israel would "open the gates of hell."

"These are serious warnings to the Zionist and American authorities... If you make the slightest mistake, we will open the gates of hell for you," Salami said in a video carried by Iran's Tasnim news agency.


LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

