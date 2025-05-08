News
Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack
Middle East News
08-05-2025 | 12:33
Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack
Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami warned on Thursday that any attack by the United States or Israel would "open the gates of hell."
"These are serious warnings to the Zionist and American authorities... If you make the slightest mistake, we will open the gates of hell for you," Salami said in a video carried by Iran's Tasnim news agency.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
IRGC
US
Israel
Attack
