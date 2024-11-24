News
Jordanian army says one person killed while thwarting an infiltration attempt from Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 05:28
Jordanian army says one person killed while thwarting an infiltration attempt from Syria
The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that it had killed one person and arrested six others who attempted to cross the border from Syria.
Officials have reported an increase in infiltration attempts in recent weeks, particularly by drug and arms smugglers linked to Iran-aligned armed factions controlling southern Syria.
The army also stated that these factions have been using drones in their operations.
Damascus has denied involvement in such activities, asserting that it is working to curb drug and arms smuggling across its border with Jordan.
Jordan
Army
Arrest
Border
0
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near Jusiyah border crossing in northern Bekaa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
