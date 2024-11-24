News
Israel names Netanyahu's ally Yechiel Leiter as US ambassador
Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel names Netanyahu's ally Yechiel Leiter as US ambassador
The Israeli government said Sunday it had approved the nomination of Yechiel Leiter, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the country's ambassador to the United States.
The announcement comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named hardline conservative Mike Huckabee as his choice for U.S. ambassador to Israel under his incoming administration.
"The government has unanimously approved the appointment of Yechiel Leiter as ambassador to the United States," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
A former adviser to Netanyahu, Leiter, 65, is originally from the United States and currently lives in a settlement in the occupied West Bank.
AFP
