Pistorius to remain defense minister in new German coalition

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) confirmed on Monday that Boris Pistorius would remain defense minister as they announced their picks for the party's new coalition with the conservatives to be sworn in this week.



Pistorius, Germany's most popular politician, is the only SPD minister who will keep his job in the new coalition after the SPD scored its worst-ever result in the Feb. 23 national election.



The SPD had already said last week its co-leader Lars Klingbeil, 47, would take on the crucial finance ministry. At the same time, it nominated former Bundestag president Baerbel Bas, 57, on Monday to be labor minister.



The coalition will be sworn in on Tuesday with Friedrich Merz as new chancellor after his conservatives topped February's elections.



Reuters