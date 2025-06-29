An Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison earlier this week killed at least 71 people, Iran's judiciary said Sunday, days after a ceasefire ended a 12-day war between the two arch-foes.



"According to official figures, 71 people were killed in the attack on Evin prison," said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir of the Monday strike on the heavily fortified complex in the north of Tehran, part of the bombardment campaign Israel launched on June 13.



AFP