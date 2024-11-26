Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla

Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 00:21
High views
Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla
0min
Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla

According to Israeli Walla news website, citing security sources, a potential agreement between Lebanon and Israel might open the door to negotiating a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

