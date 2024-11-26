UN demands 'permanent ceasefire' in Lebanon, Gaza, Israel

The U.N. rights chief is gravely concerned over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and wants a "permanent ceasefire" there and in war-ravaged Gaza, his spokesman said Tuesday.



"The only way to end the suffering of people on all sides is a permanent and immediate ceasefire on all fronts: in Lebanon, in Israel, and in Gaza," Jeremy Laurence, a spokesman for Volker Turk, told reporters in Geneva.



AFP