Yemen's Houthis on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling the deal a "victory" for its Iran-backed ally.



"We salute the great steadfastness of Hezbollah and the dear Lebanese people in the face of the brutal Israeli aggression," Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the group, posted on X. "Thanks to this steadfastness... Lebanon was able to achieve a new victory.



AFP