Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: Officials

Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 05:22
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Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM&#39;s office: Officials
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Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: Officials

Two drones launched from inside Iran targeted the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister's office and the home of the autonomous region's intelligence chief overnight, authorities said Monday.

"Two Hadid-110 type explosive-laden drones were launched from across the Iranian border toward the private office of the Kurdistan region prime minister and the residence of the Parastin Agency director," the regional Counter-Terrorism Directorate said. "Fortunately, no casualties were reported."

AFP

Middle East News

launched

attack

Iraqi

Kurdistan

office:

Officials

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