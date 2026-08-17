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Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: Officials
Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 05:22
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Drones launched from Iran attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: Officials
Two drones launched from inside Iran targeted the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister's office and the home of the autonomous region's intelligence chief overnight, authorities said Monday.
"Two Hadid-110 type explosive-laden drones were launched from across the Iranian border toward the private office of the Kurdistan region prime minister and the residence of the Parastin Agency director," the regional Counter-Terrorism Directorate said. "Fortunately, no casualties were reported."
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