Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire

2024-11-27 | 08:15
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire

Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect Wednesday and praised countries involved in negotiating it.

The Gulf kingdom "appreciates all international efforts made in this regard," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on social media, referring to the deal reached with the support of the United States and France.


AFP

