Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 08:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect Wednesday and praised countries involved in negotiating it.
The Gulf kingdom "appreciates all international efforts made in this regard," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on social media, referring to the deal reached with the support of the United States and France.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
International
Efforts
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Hezbollah says launched drones at 'sensitive military targets' in Tel Aviv
