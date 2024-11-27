Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios

Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 10:58
High views
Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios
0min
Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios

Axios correspondent, Barak Ravid, quoted an Israeli official who said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to notify the International Criminal Court (ICC) that Israel "is going to appeal the decision to issue arrest warrants" against him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
 

