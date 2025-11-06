Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli

06-11-2025 | 04:44
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli

The eighth phase of the voluntary and organized return of Syrian refugees to their home country began Thursday morning from the Rashid Karami International Fair in Tripoli. 

The operation was overseen by Lebanon’s General Security Directorate in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A total of 448 Syrian refugees took part in the return process, traveling in 14 buses and 14 trucks across five groups toward the Arida border crossing in Akkar, northern Lebanon. Officers and personnel from General Security accompanied the convoys, completing administrative procedures and ensuring a smooth departure, in the presence of UNHCR representatives.

Refugees expressed their satisfaction with the organization of the process and the cooperation between Lebanese authorities and international organizations facilitating their return.

Lebanon News

Phase

Voluntary

Syrian

Refugee

Return

Tripoli

