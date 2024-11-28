News
Syrian and Russian jets bomb rebel-held northwest Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian and Russian jets bomb rebel-held northwest Syria
Russian and Syrian war planes bombed rebel-held northwest Syria near the border with Turkey on Thursday to push back an insurgent offensive that captured territory for the first time in years, Syrian army and rebel sources said.
Rebels led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Wednesday began an incursion into a dozen towns and villages in northwest Aleppo province, which is controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
The attack was the biggest since March 2020 when Russia, which backs Assad, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, agreed to a ceasefire that ended years of fighting that uprooted millions of Syrians opposed to Assad's rule.
In its first statement since the surprise campaign, the Syrian army said it had inflicted heavy losses on what it described as terrorists who had attacked on a wide front.
The army said it was cooperating with Russia and unnamed "friendly forces" to regain ground and restore the situation to what it was.
Reuters
