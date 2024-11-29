News
Kremlin urges Syria to urgently 'restore order' around Aleppo
Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 05:32
Kremlin urges Syria to urgently 'restore order' around Aleppo
The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped its ally Syria will quickly "restore order" in Aleppo, where rebel jihadists launched a major offensive this week.
"Regarding the situation near Aleppo, it is an infringement on the sovereignty of Syria. We are for the government of Syria to quickly restore order in this district and restore the constitutional order," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Russia
Aleppo
Jihadists
0
Middle East News
08:26
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
Middle East News
08:26
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
0
Middle East News
08:18
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack
Middle East News
08:18
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack
0
Middle East News
07:29
French official: Iranian nuclear activity poses 'most dangerous threat'
Middle East News
07:29
French official: Iranian nuclear activity poses 'most dangerous threat'
0
Middle East News
07:00
UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days
Middle East News
07:00
UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days
0
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:55
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Middle East News
05:55
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
6
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
8
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
