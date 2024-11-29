Jihadists, allies seize over 50 towns and villages from Syria government

Jihadists and allies seized dozens of towns and villages in government-held parts of Syria's north and northwest, a war monitor said Friday, after advancing near Aleppo city in a major offensive.



"More than 50 villages and towns in the Aleppo and Idlib regions are now under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told AFP.



AFP