Jihadists, allies seize over 50 towns and villages from Syria government

2024-11-29 | 05:39
Jihadists, allies seize over 50 towns and villages from Syria government

Jihadists and allies seized dozens of towns and villages in government-held parts of Syria's north and northwest, a war monitor said Friday, after advancing near Aleppo city in a major offensive.

"More than 50 villages and towns in the Aleppo and Idlib regions are now under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told AFP.

