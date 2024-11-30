Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city

Syria's army said Saturday that rebels had entered "large parts" of the northern city of Aleppo, reporting dozens of soldiers killed and wounded in large-scale clashes.



A military statement said "armed terrorist organisations" launched "a broad attack from multiple axes on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts" and reported fierce battles "over a strip exceeding 100 kilometres (60 miles)". It added "dozens of men from our armed forces were killed and others wounded", as "terrorist organisations were able over the past hours to enter large parts of neighbourhoods of Aleppo city."



AFP