Baghdad and Arbil agree to resume Kurdish oil exports: Government

The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume crude exports from the autonomous Kurdistan region after a more than two-year halt and amid drone attacks on oil fields.



The Kurdistan Regional Government shall "immediately begin delivering all oil produced" in the region's fields to Baghdad's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) "for export", the Iraqi government said in a statement. The quantity should be no less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay an advance of $16 a barrel.



AFP