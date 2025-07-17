Baghdad and Arbil agree to resume Kurdish oil exports: Government

Middle East News
17-07-2025 | 09:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Baghdad and Arbil agree to resume Kurdish oil exports: Government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Baghdad and Arbil agree to resume Kurdish oil exports: Government

The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume crude exports from the autonomous Kurdistan region after a more than two-year halt and amid drone attacks on oil fields.

The Kurdistan Regional Government shall "immediately begin delivering all oil produced" in the region's fields to Baghdad's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) "for export", the Iraqi government said in a statement. The quantity should be no less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay an advance of $16 a barrel.

AFP

Middle East News

Arbil

agree

resume

Kurdish

exports:

Government

LBCI Next
Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'
Israel says operating responsibly and with restraint in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Finance Minister heads to Baghdad to boost Lebanese-Iraqi coordination on fuel, telecom, and oil supply

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

MEA to resume flights to Baghdad with adjusted departure times

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Israel PM says Syria ceasefire 'obtained by force'

LBCI
World News
08:42

Over 500 killed in South Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Western diplomats were within metres of Israel strikes in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Kurdish official urges Damascus to 'review' minorities approach

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

One dead, 18 wounded in Israeli strikes on Damascus: Syria health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

IMF delegation meets donor ambassadors at the residence of Egyptian ambassador in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More