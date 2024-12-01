Russia says helping Syrian army 'repel' rebels in three northern provinces

2024-12-01 | 15:18
0min
Russia says helping Syrian army 'repel' rebels in three northern provinces

The Russian military said Sunday it was helping the Syrian army "repel" rebel forces in three northern provinces, as it seeks to support the government led by Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad.

"The Syrian Arab Army, with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is continuing its operation to repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo," the Russian military said in a briefing on its website.

AFP

