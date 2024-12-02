News
Syrian armed opposition claims control of 12 villages in northern Aleppo, targets Kurdish officials in Hama
Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 04:25
Syrian armed opposition claims control of 12 villages in northern Aleppo, targets Kurdish officials in Hama
The Syrian armed opposition announced that it had seized control of 12 villages in northern Aleppo after intense battles with the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG).
The opposition also reported launching a drone strike targeting a gathering of officers at the summit of Jabal Zayn al-Abidin in rural Hama.
Middle East News
Syria
Opposition
Control
Villages
Aleppo
Hama
Kurdish
