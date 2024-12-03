News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Middle East News
2024-12-03 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the current ceasefire with Hezbollah does not signify the conclusion of the war.
Speaking on the ongoing situation, he stated, "We are in a state of ceasefire with Hezbollah, not at the end of the war. We enforce the ceasefire with an iron fist and respond to any minor or severe violations."
Furthermore, Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his statement regarding the hostages in Gaza.
"Trump's comments highlight that there is only one entity responsible for this situation, and that is Hamas," he added.
In his remarks, Trump cautioned 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages are not freed before his inauguration on Jan. 20.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Ceasefire
Hezbollah
War
US
Donald Trump
Statement
Hostages
Next
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-31
Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security
Middle East News
2024-10-31
Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security
0
Middle East News
2024-10-04
Hezbollah official says Israel refuses ceasefire, links secretary-general selection to ongoing war climate
Middle East News
2024-10-04
Hezbollah official says Israel refuses ceasefire, links secretary-general selection to ongoing war climate
0
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
09:27
Syria needs to engage in real political process: Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq
Middle East News
09:27
Syria needs to engage in real political process: Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq
0
Middle East News
09:23
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday
Middle East News
09:23
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday
0
Middle East News
07:59
US-backed group fights Syrian army as reignited conflict spreads
Middle East News
07:59
US-backed group fights Syrian army as reignited conflict spreads
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
2
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
3
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
4
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
5
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
6
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
7
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
8
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More