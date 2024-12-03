Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the current ceasefire with Hezbollah does not signify the conclusion of the war.



Speaking on the ongoing situation, he stated, "We are in a state of ceasefire with Hezbollah, not at the end of the war. We enforce the ceasefire with an iron fist and respond to any minor or severe violations."



Furthermore, Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his statement regarding the hostages in Gaza.



"Trump's comments highlight that there is only one entity responsible for this situation, and that is Hamas," he added.



In his remarks, Trump cautioned 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages are not freed before his inauguration on Jan. 20.