Temporary release of Iran Nobel winner Mohammadi 'inadequate,' supports say

2024-12-04 | 06:55
Temporary release of Iran Nobel winner Mohammadi 'inadequate,' supports say
Temporary release of Iran Nobel winner Mohammadi 'inadequate,' supports say

The temporary release from prison in Tehran for three weeks on medical grounds of Iranian Nobel Peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi is inadequate, her family and supporters said, urging her unconditional release.

"A 21-day suspension of Narges Mohammadi's sentence is inadequate. We demand Narges Mohammadi's immediate and unconditional release or at least an extension of her leave to three months," they said in a statement, describing the measure as "too little, too late."

