Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

Middle East News
2024-12-04 | 15:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama &#39;from three sides&#39;: War monitor says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

Islamist-led rebels on Wednesday surrounded Syria's key central city of Hama "from three sides" as they pressed on with a lightning offensive on government-held territory, a war monitor said.

The rebels "have surrounded Hama city from three sides, and are now present at a distance of three to four kilometers (1.9 to 2.5 miles) from it, following violent clashes with the government forces which are left with only one exit towards Homs to the south," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Rebels

Hama

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

LBCI Next
Russia announces support for Syrian leadership and condemns 'terrorist' attacks
Israeli army returns bodies of infiltrators from Jordan after Dead Sea attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Syria war monitor says army launches counteroffensive against rebels near Hama

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-03

Syrian rebels advance close to Hama city

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Islamist chief Jolani visits Syria's landmark Aleppo citadel: Rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syria rebel shelling on govt-held Hama kills six civilians: War monitor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38

Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:17

Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

LBCI
World News
05:55

Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More