Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

Islamist-led rebels on Wednesday surrounded Syria's key central city of Hama "from three sides" as they pressed on with a lightning offensive on government-held territory, a war monitor said.



The rebels "have surrounded Hama city from three sides, and are now present at a distance of three to four kilometers (1.9 to 2.5 miles) from it, following violent clashes with the government forces which are left with only one exit towards Homs to the south," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



AFP