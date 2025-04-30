MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session

Following a Finance and Budget Committee session, MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced Wednesday that discussions on the articles of the bank reform law will begin in the next meeting.



Kanaan clarified that the proposed law, currently under review, is a general framework and does not address the financial gap, the distribution of responsibilities, or the mechanisms for deposit recovery.



He emphasized that the committee will move forward with examining the law's provisions without delay and will not wait for input from the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor to proceed. However, the committee remains open to taking his remarks into consideration.