News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session
Lebanon Economy
30-04-2025 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session
Following a Finance and Budget Committee session, MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced Wednesday that discussions on the articles of the bank reform law will begin in the next meeting.
Kanaan clarified that the proposed law, currently under review, is a general framework and does not address the financial gap, the distribution of responsibilities, or the mechanisms for deposit recovery.
He emphasized that the committee will move forward with examining the law's provisions without delay and will not wait for input from the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor to proceed. However, the committee remains open to taking his remarks into consideration.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
MP
Ibrahim Kanaan
Bank
Reform
Law
Discussions
Session
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-08
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-08
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-14
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-14
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt
0
Middle East News
2025-02-12
Saudi Crown Prince, Russia's wealth fund chief, was involved in US prisoner release, a source says
Middle East News
2025-02-12
Saudi Crown Prince, Russia's wealth fund chief, was involved in US prisoner release, a source says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
3
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
4
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
5
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More