Syrian rebel leader advises Iraq to keep Hashd al-Shaabi factions out of Syria

Syria's most powerful rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani urged Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani not to allow the country's Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to intervene in Syria, in a video statement posted on Thursday.



"We urge and hope Iraqi politicians, first and foremost Mohammed Shia al-Sudani [...] do their duty to prevent the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi's intervention in what is happening in Syria," Golani said.



Reuters