Iran media report widespread internet disruption

Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 11:30
High views
0min
Iran media report widespread internet disruption

Iranian media reported widespread internet disruption on Tuesday as Israel and Iran traded fire for a fifth straight day.

"Internet users in several provinces are reporting widespread internet disruption," the Ham Mihan newspaper reported. Other media carried similar reports.

It was not immediately clear what caused the disruption. Iran has imposed internet restrictions since Israel launched its unprecedented aerial campaign against Iranian military and nuclear facilities on Friday.


AFP
 

