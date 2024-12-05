Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus

Middle East News
2024-12-05 | 08:52
High views


Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus

Syrian air defenses shot down two "enemy" drones over Damascus on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

"A short time ago, our air defenses confronted enemy drone aircraft in the skies over Damascus," the statement from the military source said, adding that "two aircraft were shot down, without any human or material losses."
  
AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Defenses

Drones

Damascus

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits west Iran
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says





