Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration

13-12-2025 | 13:04
Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration
Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration

Syria's interior ministry said Saturday that it had warned the U.S.-led coalition of a possible breach by Islamic State (IS) fighters, following a deadly attack on American troops in Palmyra.

"There were prior warnings from the internal security command to allied forces in the desert region," ministry spokesman Anwar al-Baba said in an interview on state television.

"The international coalition forces did not take the Syrian warnings of a possible IS infiltration into consideration," he added.

AFP

