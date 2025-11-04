News
Speaker Berri: Hezbollah fully complied with ceasefire, Israel still occupies Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 05:23
2
min
Speaker Berri: Hezbollah fully complied with ceasefire, Israel still occupies Lebanese territory
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized the importance of the ceasefire monitoring “mechanism” process, noting the possibility of seeking assistance from civilian and military experts when needed, as was done in delineating the Blue Line and the maritime border.
During his meeting with a delegation from the Islamic Radios and Television Union, Berri said that Hezbollah has fully complied with the ceasefire agreement, questioning Israel’s commitment to any of its clauses.
He stressed that the Lebanese Army has deployed more than 9,000 soldiers and officers south of the Litani River and is capable of extending its deployment to the internationally recognized borders.
However, he said, this is hindered by Israel’s continued occupation of vast parts of Lebanese territory, as acknowledged by UNIFIL and its periodic reports.
Berri also discussed the recent visit of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, noting that the meeting addressed Israeli allegations about arms transfers from Syria and ongoing negotiations.
“What Israel claims about weapons coming from Syria is pure fabrication,” Berri said. “The United States, which controls the skies with its satellites, knows that very well.”
Regarding the electoral law, the Speaker stated: “This law is in force, and elections must be held on its basis and on time — otherwise, there will be a political battle.”
