UN chief Guterres urges end to bloodshed in Syria

There is an urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Syria and a return to a U.N.-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.



He urged "all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people" of Syria and said all parties are obligated to protect civilians.



"Tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire," Guterres told reporters.



"We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions," he said.



Syrian rebels captured the city of Hama on Thursday, a major victory in a week-old lightning advance across northern Syria and a devastating new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.





Reuters