UN says Syria fighting has displaced 280,000 since November 27

The escalation in fighting in Syria has displaced around 280,000 people in just over a week, the United Nations said Friday, warning that numbers could swell to 1.5 million.



"The figure we have in front of us is 280,000 people since November 27," Samer AbdelJaber, head of emergency coordination at the World Food Programme, told reporters in Geneva, adding that "that does not include the figure of people who fled from Lebanon during the recent escalations" in fighting there.



AFP