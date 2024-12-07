News
Assad 'didn't seize opportunity' to engage with Syrian people: Qatar PM
Middle East News
2024-12-07 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Assad 'didn't seize opportunity' to engage with Syrian people: Qatar PM
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad failed to engage with his people and address issues like the return of refugees during a period of calm in the country's war, Qatar's prime minister said Saturday.
"Assad didn't seize these opportunities to start engaging and restoring his relationship with his people, and we didn't see any serious movement, whether it's on the return of the refugees or on reconciling with his own people," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said at the Doha Forum for political dialogue.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Qatar
Doha
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani
Doha Forum
