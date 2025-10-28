European Union condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL

The European Union condemned the Israeli attack that once again targeted a UNIFIL unit on October 26, 2025.



In a statement, the EU said the incident was the latest in a series of similar attacks in recent weeks.



The EU stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of United Nations personnel and facilities, in accordance with international law and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



It reiterated the importance of all parties fully respecting the cease-fire declared on November 26, 2024, and called on Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory.