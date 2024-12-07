Syrian rebels were about 20 kilometres from Damascus Saturday after snatching the southern province of Daraa from government control, a war monitor and rebels said.



Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP that local rebel fighters now controlled all of Daraa province.



Rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani, with the Islamist-led alliance that launched the offensive in the country's northwest, said "we are now less than 20 km from the southern gate of the capital Damascus."



AFP