Syria rebels say they have begun 'encircling the capital Damascus'

Syrian rebels said they have started to surround government-held Damascus after seizing towns close by on Saturday, as the defence ministry denied the army had fled positions near the capital.



Rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani, with the Islamist-led alliance that launched the offensive in the country's northwest, said "our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital, Damascus".

The ministry said "there is no truth to news claiming our armed forces, present in all areas of the Damascus countryside, have withdrawn".



AFP