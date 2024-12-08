Syrian army says continue specialized operations 'against terrorist gatherings' in countryside of Homs, Hama, and Daraa

The Syrian army said early on Sunday that its forces are continuing military operations against "terrorist gatherings" in the countryside of Hama, Homs, and Daraa. These areas have seen escalating clashes in recent days.



In a statement, the army said, "Our army continues to carry out specialized operations against terrorist gatherings at a high pace in the direction of the countryside of Hama, Homs, and northern Daraa."



The statement added, "The General Command stresses the importance of awareness regarding the scale of the plot against our beloved homeland."

This statement came after Syrian opposition forces announced on state television that they had "liberated" Damascus and overthrown President Bashar al-Assad.



Reuters