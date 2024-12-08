Netanyahu says fall of Assad was direct result of blows dealt to Hezbollah and Iran by Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a direct consequence of the strikes carried out by Israel against Hezbollah and Iranian forces in the region.



Netanyahu, speaking about Israel's security policies, emphasized that Israel would not permit any hostile force to establish a foothold along its borders.



"Our actions have ensured that threats near our territory are met with decisive and effective responses," he stated, underlining Israel's commitment to protecting its borders.







Reuters