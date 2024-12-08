Syrians stroll through Assad's palaces, take furniture and ornaments

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 08:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrians stroll through Assad&#39;s palaces, take furniture and ornaments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syrians stroll through Assad's palaces, take furniture and ornaments

Groups of Syrians strolled through the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday following his ouster, wandering from room to room, posing for photographs, and with some taking items of furniture or ornaments.

Video obtained by Reuters showed people entering the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, as children ran through the grand rooms and men slid a large trunk across the ornate floor.

Several men carried smart chairs over their shoulders. In a storeroom, cupboards had been ransacked and objects strewn across the floor.

Video of another palace, the Muhajreen Palace, verified by Reuters, showed groups of men and women walking across a white marble floor and through tall wooden doors. A man carried a vase in his hand, and a large cabinet stood empty with its doors ajar.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and ending his family's decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.


Reuters

Middle East News

Syrians

Bashar al-Assad

Palaces

Furniture

Ornaments

LBCI Next
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iraq urges respect for 'free will of all Syrians'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Syrians inspect Assad's looted Damascus home: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home

LBCI
Middle East News
05:20

Senior Russian lawmaker says Syrians must address a full-scale civil war themselves

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Syrian Negotiation Commission leader speaks to Lebanon's interior minister to secure release of Syrian political detainees in Lebanese prisons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More