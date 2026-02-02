News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-02-2026 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials
Gaza's Rafah border crossing will admit 150 Palestinians into Egypt on Monday, comprised of 50 patients each accompanied by two companions, Egyptian border officials told AFP.
Another 50 Palestinians will be allowed to enter the territory, the three officials said.
Earlier reports by Egyptian state-linked media said 50 people would pass through the crossing in each direction, with the border set to close by 1300 GMT (3:00 pm local time).
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
crossing
allow
Monday,
enter:
Egyptian
officials
MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit
0
Middle East News
03:01
Rafah crossing to process 50 people in each direction in first days: Egypt state-linked media
Middle East News
03:01
Rafah crossing to process 50 people in each direction in first days: Egypt state-linked media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid
0
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-31
Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-31
Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:54
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:54
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
Lebanon News
06:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
4
Lebanon News
09:25
President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king
Lebanon News
09:25
President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre
6
Middle East News
06:15
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media
Middle East News
06:15
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media
7
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
8
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More