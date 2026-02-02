Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials

Gaza's Rafah border crossing will admit 150 Palestinians into Egypt on Monday, comprised of 50 patients each accompanied by two companions, Egyptian border officials told AFP.



Another 50 Palestinians will be allowed to enter the territory, the three officials said.



Earlier reports by Egyptian state-linked media said 50 people would pass through the crossing in each direction, with the border set to close by 1300 GMT (3:00 pm local time).



AFP