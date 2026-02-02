Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-02-2026 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rafah crossing to allow 150 to exit Gaza Monday, 50 to enter: Egyptian officials

Gaza's Rafah border crossing will admit 150 Palestinians into Egypt on Monday, comprised of 50 patients each accompanied by two companions, Egyptian border officials told AFP.

Another 50 Palestinians will be allowed to enter the territory, the three officials said.

Earlier reports by Egyptian state-linked media said 50 people would pass through the crossing in each direction, with the border set to close by 1300 GMT (3:00 pm local time).

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

crossing

allow

Monday,

enter:

Egyptian

officials

MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02

Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03

Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Rafah crossing to process 50 people in each direction in first days: Egypt state-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01

Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01

MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01

Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-31

Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16

Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More