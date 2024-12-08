Ukraine says 'dictators who bet on Putin' destined to fall

Ukraine on Sunday welcomed the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, saying that authoritarians who rely on Moscow are destined to fall, while noting Kyiv's support for Syria's people.



"Assad had fallen. This is how it has always been and will always be for dictators who bet on (Russia leader Vladimir) Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him," foreign minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media, reaffirming Kyiv's "support for the Syrian people."





AFP