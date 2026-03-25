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Iran may open Bab al-Mandab Strait front if its territory is attacked
Middle East News
25-03-2026 | 12:41
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Iran may open Bab al-Mandab Strait front if its territory is attacked
The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Iranian military source, that Iran could open a new front in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait if attacks are carried out on Iranian territory or islands.
The report noted that the Yemen-based Houthi group, allied with Iran, has previously carried out attacks in the area surrounding the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Reuters
Middle East News
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