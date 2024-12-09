News
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 01:09
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that he has instructed the military to take action to prevent and disrupt the smuggling of weapons from Iran to Lebanon through Syrian territory.
He added that he ordered efforts to establish a security zone free of heavy strategic weapons and infrastructure that could threaten Israel.
Middle East News
Israel
Defense Minister
Arms
Smuggling
Iran
Lebanon
Syria
Next
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
US military says it carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria
Previous
