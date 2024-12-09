Israeli FM says presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is 'temporary'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday that the presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is a "limited and temporary" step aimed at ensuring Israel's security amid the turmoil following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



In a press conference in Jerusalem, he stated, "Our only interest is the security of Israel."



Sa'ar also spoke about the stalled negotiations with Hamas regarding the release of hostages in Gaza, confirming that indirect negotiations are ongoing but did not provide further details.



He added that Israel may be more optimistic, but no agreement has been reached yet.



Reuters