Israel confirms striking 'chemical weapons' in Syria

2024-12-09 | 06:52
High views
Israel confirms striking 'chemical weapons' in Syria

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Monday that his country had struck "chemical weapons" in neighboring Syria, where rebel forces ousted president Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.

Speaking at a press conference, Saar said "we attacked strategic weapon systems like, for example, remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists."


AFP

