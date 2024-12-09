Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pledged to reopen a border post on Turkey's southern frontier with Syria to facilitate the return of refugees after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.



"In order to ease the traffic at the border, we're opening the Yayladagi border gate," Erdogan said, referring to a crossing on the westerly edge of the border that has been closed since 2013.



AFP