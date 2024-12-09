Assad's Baath party says supports Syria transition phase: Statement

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Assad&#39;s Baath party says supports Syria transition phase: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Assad's Baath party says supports Syria transition phase: Statement

Former president Bashar al-Assad's Baath party said Monday it will support Syria's transition after a rebel takeover forced Assad to flee, ending more than half a century of brutal political hegemony.

"We will remain supportive of a transitional phase in Syria aimed at defending the unity of the country," party Secretary-General Ibrahim al-Hadid said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Baath Party

LBCI Next
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels announce 'new era' after 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad 'fled'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:45

Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

LBCI
World News
14:17

ISIS may seek to rebuild capabilities in Syria, Blinken cautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Makary: Lebanon committed to French-American ceasefire initiative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More