Syria's White Helmets rescuers announce end to search at notorious prison

2024-12-10 | 01:20
Syria's White Helmets rescuers announce end to search at notorious prison

Syria's White Helmets rescue group announced Tuesday the end of search operations at the notorious Saydnaya prison without finding further detainees.

"The White Helmets announce the conclusion of search operations for possible remaining detainees in potential undiscovered secret cells and basements" at the facility, said a statement. "The search did not uncover any unopened or hidden areas within the facility."

