Israel's defense minister said the military struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday, a day after a Houthi-claimed drone attack on the Israeli tourist resort of Eilat.



"We have just dealt a powerful blow to numerous terror targets of the Houthi terror organisation in Sanaa," Israel Katz said in a post on X.



The military "struck several military camps, including a camp of the Houthi General Staff, eliminated dozens of Houthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs (drones) and weaponry", he added.



AFP