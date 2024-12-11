New Syrian PM calls for Syrians abroad to return: Italian daily

Syria's new transitional prime minister called Wednesday for Syrians who have sought refuge abroad to return to their homeland following the ouster of longtime president Bashar al-Assad.



"Mine is an appeal to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back", Mohammed al-Bashir said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, adding that "the rights of all people and all sects in Syria" would be guaranteed.



