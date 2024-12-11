New Syrian PM calls for Syrians abroad to return: Italian daily

2024-12-11 | 04:29
New Syrian PM calls for Syrians abroad to return: Italian daily
New Syrian PM calls for Syrians abroad to return: Italian daily

Syria's new transitional prime minister called Wednesday for Syrians who have sought refuge abroad to return to their homeland following the ouster of longtime president Bashar al-Assad.

"Mine is an appeal to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back", Mohammed al-Bashir said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, adding that "the rights of all people and all sects in Syria" would be guaranteed.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Prime Minister

Syrians

Abroad

