Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Wednesday of a real risk of the Islamic State group resurfacing in Syria, according to the Russian News Agency.

The Russian authorities classify the Islamic State as a "terrorist organization."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

ISIS

Russia

Resurgence

Syria

LBCI Next
Greece suspends examination of Syrian asylum requests
Biden seeks to counter strengthening ties between Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:04

Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

LBCI
World News
10:07

G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Syria rebel leader says won't pardon detainee torturers

LBCI
World News
08:04

Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19

Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce

LBCI
Middle East News
00:38

Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More