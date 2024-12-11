Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - told Reuters in a written statement on Wednesday that he would dissolve the security forces of the toppled regime of Bashar al-Assad.



He would now also "dissolve the security forces of the previous regime and close the notorious prison," Sharaa said in a statement shared exclusively with Reuters by his office.



Sharaa also said he was closely following up on possible chemical weapons depots and coordinating with international organizations to secure them. The group had already announced it would not use those weapons under any circumstances.



He reiterated that he would form a government of technocrats. The current transitional government is set to rule until March 2025, according to a statement by his group.



